Avanti apologises ‘unreservedly’ for poor service over recent months

Avanti West Coast has apologised “unreservedly” for providing an unacceptable service to passengers over the past few months.

“The service that we have provided over recent months has not been good enough and I apologise unreservedly for that,” Richard Scott, director of corporate affairs at parent company West Coast Partnership, told a parliamentary committee today.

The troubled train operator came under fire earlier this year as it was forced to slash services in August following a drop in the number of drivers willing to work on rest days.

Despite being considered an industry practice used by most train operators, overtime work is not mandatory and workers can decide to withdraw from it – especially amid the current industrial climate.

The company has since then updated its timetable to increase services while not relying on staff working overtime.

Introduced on Sunday, the timetable has increased the number of daily trains from 180 to 264.

“The way we will rebuild that confidence is by delivering consistently so that people start to think ‘actually, yes, I can rely on Avanti’ and that’s what we’re going to do,” Scott told MPs.

The comments come as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has become increasingly under pressure to revoke the government’s six-month extension if Avanti doesn’t get its act together.

Awarded by Liz Truss’s government in early October, the prolongation to run services will expire in April but an increasing number of MPs have questioned whether it should be extended.

“Our immediate priority is to support the restoration of services before making any long-term decisions on the operation of the West Coast franchise,” Sunak said today during Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs).

“But we will be closely monitoring Avanti’s rollout of its recovery plan, holding them to account for delivering for passengers.”