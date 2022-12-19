Network Rail slams RMT for ‘needless’ Christmas strikes

(Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Network Rail’s chief executive Andrew Haines has accused the union RMT of “causing needless misery” to its members and the UK wider economy as workers strike during Christmas.

RMT members working at Network Rail will down tools from 6pm on Christmas Eve to 6am on 27 after rejecting a nine per cent offer.

“RMT suggestions that their planned strike action over the festive period is ‘not targeting Christmas’ would be laughable were the consequences not so painful to so many people including on Christmas Eve,” Haines said.

The remarks come as late last week RMT secretary Mick Lynch said the industrial action would not impact passengers’ journey severely as it would mainly hit planned engineering works.

According to Network Rail, the walkout will lead to severe disruption across the network, with last services being completed by no later than 3pm.

Londoners have also been advised to check before they travel as services on the London Overground as well as tube lines will be closed on Christmas Day.

“We worked hard to avoid this damaging widespread campaign of industrial action affecting travel during the festive period and we apologise to our customers,” added a spokesperson from the Rail Delivery Group – which negotiates on behalf of train operators.

“The RMT overtime ban in place up to 2 January will also affect services and we urge customers to check with the websites and social media of National Rail Enquiries and their train operator.”

RMT members will continue with their walkout from last week in early January, going on strike on 3, 4, 6, 7 January.

The union was approached for comment.

Ongoing disruption

Even though strikes at Network Rail and 14 other operators ended on Saturday, the railway network has yet to return to normal due to station closures and delays.

Disruption continued today, affecting the likes of Govia Thameslink and South Western Railways.

Govia warned passengers that some of its lines might be closed due to engineering works between today and Thursday.

Services between Luton and Gravesend will terminate at Dartford, while the 6.55am and the 5.33am trains between London Bridge and Littlehampton will not run until Friday.

South Western Railway (SWR) came under fire as more than 40 stations across London and the south were closed despite no strikes taking place.

Many services – usually running every 15 minutes – have now been reduced to between two and one an hour.

Liberal Democrat MP Munira Wilson deemed the situation a “kick in the teeth for commuters and our struggling hospitality industry.”

SWR said train stations such as Earlsfield, Whitton and Dorking didn’t have any services as a result of the unions RMT and TSSA banning their members to work overtime or on rest days.

“While not a strike, the overtime ban limits the number of trains we can get into service each day and we have had to make some difficult decisions to be able to provide a reliable and consistent service throughout the period,” said a company spokesperson.