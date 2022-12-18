Disruption on rail continues due to staff shortages and bad weather

Chaos across the UK’s railways network continued today as the impact of this week’s strikes and bad weather have caused further delays and cancellations to thousands of commuters.

Network Rail warned passengers that services would start later today due to the strikes’ impact, with LNER cancelling several trains following staff shortages.

Trains between London and Edinburgh now terminate at Newcastle, while services to Harrogate end at Leeds.

⚠️#LNERUpdate Due to a shortage of train crew

15:30 #LondonKingsCross to #Edinburgh due 20:12 will be terminated at #Newcastle.



We are sorry for the inconvenience caused to your journey today.



Tickets are valid on the LNER service before or after this train. — London North Eastern Railway (@LNER) December 18, 2022

⚠️#LNERUpdate Due to a shortage of train crew

11:03 #LondonKingsCross to #Harrogate due 14:02 will be terminated at #Leeds.



Customers are advised to travel on Northern Rail services;

1359 #Leeds – #Harrogate

1459 #Leeds – #Harrogate



We are sorry for the inconvenience caused. — London North Eastern Railway (@LNER) December 18, 2022

Severe weather also piled on the ongoing disruption, forcing Govia Thameslink to cancel several trains across its wider network.

“Following severe weather causing damage to the railway, urgent repairs will be taking place to the track on routes between Norwood Junction and Brighton from this evening until tomorrow morning,” Thameslink tweeted.

⚠️ Following severe weather causing damage to the railway, urgent repairs to the track will be taking place to the track on routes between Norwood Junction and Brighton from this evening until tomorrow morning.



ℹ️ More to follow. — Thameslink (@TLRailUK) December 18, 2022

The company also urged customers to check before travelling, allowing extra time to complete their journeys.

The situation was similar in the capital, as several tube lines were affected by delays and partial closures.

The Barkeloo line and London Overground will remain closed until 23 December between Queens Park and Harrow & Wealdstone and Euston and Watford Junction respectively due to planned engineering works.

While the District line remains partially suspended between Turnham Green and Richmond due to an earlier signal failure.

Severe delays were also reported on the Central line.

Chaos is expected to continue over the festive period, as members of the union RMT working at Network Rail will down tools between 6pm on Christmas Eve and 6am on 27 December.

This will delay planned engineering works, which are usually scheduled for the Christmas period to avoid disruption later in the new year.