Bank Holiday getaways at risk as London Heathrow Airport border staff to strike

Queues for security and Heathrow

Britons trying to get away for the May bank holiday weekend will face disruption after border security staff at London’s Heathrow Airport called a strike from 31 May 31 until 2 June.

Over 500 Border Force workers at the West London airport’s terminals 2, 3, 4 and 5 will down tools, potentially causing massive queues.

The strike was called by members of the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union over the imposition of a new roster system, with the union saying members will also refuse to work overtime for three weeks at the start of June.

As well as looming strike action, Heathrow has also complained that government policies such as the so-called ‘tourist tax’, have damaged its role as an economic hub.

Despite this, the largest airport in the UK confirmed it welcomed 6.7m passengers last month, bringing the total for the year so far to 25.2m.

In addition to strikes by PCS members, some 50 refuellers from the Unite union were due to walk out for 72 hours beginning on 4 May in opposition to changes in terms and conditions imposed by their employer, AFS, since January. The strike was eventually called off, giving hope that other actions might also be averted.

PCS general secretary Fran Heathcote said: “We are keen to resolve this dispute but the Home Office must first put something on the table for our members to consider.

“The Home Office has said it is ‘open to discuss’ a resolution but it only responded to our request for a meeting after we threatened further action.

“Until it comes back with changes to the roster that will benefit our members then the dispute will continue.”

The Home Office, which runs the Border Force and London Heathrow Airport has been asked for comment.