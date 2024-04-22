Heathrow Airport strikes to cause ‘severe disruption’ on May bank holiday weekend

Heathrow Airport is expecting disruption over the May bank holiday weekend.

Heathrow refuelling staff will strike in May meaning flights will be delayed and there could be “severe” disruption over the bank holiday weekend, a union has warned.

Some 50 refuellers from the Unite union will walk out for 72 hours beginning on 4 May in opposition to changes in terms and conditions imposed by their employer, AFS, since January.

Unite said AFS Aviation, a joint venture between oil and gas companies including Air BP and Total, was attacking the “most vulnerable staff” by offering reduced pension and sickness benefits.

Unite members at AFS refuel aircraft at Heathrow from 35 different airlines, such as Virgin Atlantic, Emirates and Delta. Staff are furious at the imposition of a two-tier workforce, arguing it it represents a potential “race to the bottom” for employees across the company.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “AFS is behaving appallingly by attacking the T&Cs of new members of staff – those it views as the easiest to intimidate. But Unite will not stand for such bully-boy tactics and we will be backing our members in their fight for improved pensions and sick pay for all staff.”

Unite regional officer Kevin Hall added: “Our members recognise that if they allow this attack on their conditions to take place, before long this will become the norm. Unite won’t allow that to happen and is standing firm with our members on the picket line.

Last May, Heathrow reported its busiest month of traffic since the pandemic, as 6.73m passengers passed through.