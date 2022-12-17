Brits’ weekends ruined with more rail strikes ahead of Christmas

Brits face further disruption this weekend ahead of Christmas, with rail workers continuing the latest round of strike action today.

Most train services will be affected, as RMT union members stage the second day of their latest 48-hour walk out.

Network Rail has advised people not to travel on trains unless it is absolutely necessary.

The latest strikes will be a blow for the UK’s hospitality sector – which would normally expect to rake in some of their best takings of the year.

It will also scupper millions of peoples’ travel plans to visit family and friends across the country.

Saturday is the fourth day of strikes this week and the 12th since RMT voted for industrial action in the summer.

Thousands of rail workers have already taken part in strikes on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday this week – amid a protracted dispute over jobs, pay and conditions.

Disruption is also likely on Sunday – with morning services starting later.

Rail workers have called for pay rises to match the rising cost of living and for better working conditions.

However, rail bosses have argued companies need to save money following the pandemic, and that reforms need to be agreed to afford pay increases and modernise the railway.

The RMT is engaged in disputes with Network Rail – where it represents around 20,000 signallers and maintenance workers – and the Rail Delivery Group, where it represents a comparable amount of workers at 14 train companies.

The next RMT strikes are scheduled from 6pm on Christmas Eve until 6am on 27 December – with more also planned for early January.