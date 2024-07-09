Amazon workers begin vote on historic union ballot

Amazon workers have begun to vote in a ballot to join GMB union (Pictured: A worker prepares packages for delivery at an Amazon warehouse on September 4, 2014 in Brieselang, Germany. Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Amazon workers have cast their first votes in a bid to force the company to recognise a trade union for the first time in the UK.

More than 3,000 staff at Amazon’s Coventry site are taking part in the vote, which will last until July 13. The result is expected two days later.

The vote is on whether they want the GMB union – one of the largest in the UK at over 600,000 members – to represent them in an effort to collectively bargain for workers rights.

Over 3,000 workers will take part in the ballot – if a majority of them vote yes, Amazon will be forced to negotiate pay, terms and conditions with GMB Union.

The vote follows a three-week period in which union representatives were given access to Amazon’s Coventry fulfilment centre by the Government’s Central Arbitration Committee.

GMB will stage protests at Amazon warehouses across the countries as the vote begins – including sites in Warrington, Dunfermline, Swansea and Tilbury – with a separate rally outside Amazon’s London headquarters.

“Workers have come together because of the poverty pay and unsafe conditions Amazon has thrust upon them… they want the same fair pay and safe conditions any of us would demand,” Andy Prendergast, GMB National Union Secretary, said.

“GMB members face shocking levels of intimidation, fear and abuse at the hands of bosses for daring to fight.

“Amazon has had every chance to do the right thing; now workers are taking things into their own hands to make work better.”

Amazon maintain that their workers are free to join a trade union if they choose to, although have been subject to legal action due to “union-busting tactics” in the past.

“Our employees have the choice of whether or not to join a union. They always have. We regularly review our pay to ensure we offer competitive wages and benefits. We also work hard to provide great benefits, a positive work environment and excellent career opportunities,” an Amazon spokesperson said.

“We prioritize the safety and wellbeing of our employees and benchmark against the latest national data published by the Health & Safety Executive (HSE), which confirms Amazon has over 50% fewer injuries on average than other transportation and warehousing businesses,” the spokesperson added.

The vote in Coventry comes as Keir Starmer enters his first full week as Prime Minister. Starmer has pledged to improve workers rights across the country, including easing restrictions on union organisation in workplaces.