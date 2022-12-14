Rail strikes: Minister Huw Merriman to hold talks with RMT and train operators

Rail minister Huw Merriman is set to hold the latest round of talks with the union RMT and train operators after this week’s strike brought the UK to a standstill.

Merriman will meet with union bosses as well as with train companies and Network Rail tomorrow in an eleventh-hour attempt to solve the rail dispute after several failed negotiations.

The union RMT is currently in the middle of two different disputes over jobs and pay.

Workers at Network Rail and 14 other companies will also walk out on Friday and Saturday as well as on 3, 4, 6, 7 January after rejecting an eight per cent pay increase.

While Network Rail staff will down tools from 6pm on Christmas Eve to 6am on 27 December as they turned down a nine per cent offer.

The Rail Delivery Group declined to comment while Network Rail and the DfT were contacted.

The news comes as RMT members working at Eurostar have called off a strike action planned for Friday and Sunday.

Workers contracted by facility manager Mitie could nevertheless go on strike on 22 and 23 December if their dispute over salaries is not resolved.