Rail strikes: Lynch says government hasn’t spoken to RMT since January

Mick Lynch

Rail strike misery looks set to continue for commuters after Mick Lynch, the RMT’s general secretary, said the government had not spoken to him about finding a resolution since the start of the year.

Speaking on Sky News’ Sophy Ridge on Sunday Programme, Lynch said that there has been “no contact. They seem to pick out the RMT as a special category where they can’t negotiate on a reasonable basis.”

“We’re available to talk to them but I don’t think I’ve met a government minister since January and even the employers now have stopped negotiating.”

He added: “I don’t know whether they’re waiting for all this other stuff to be cleared out the way, we don’t know if there’s going to be settlements yet, they’re out for referendum and consultation with their members, we’ll see.”

His comments come ahead of a heavy period of industrial action affecting both tube and rail networks, as the year-long dispute over jobs, pay and pensions rages on.

RMT workers have announced strikes on Thursday 20 July, Saturday 22 July and Sunday 23 July in a week of chaos that coincides with ASLEF – the rail drivers union – walkouts.

The following week, the Unions’ London Underground members will hit tube users and commuters with four days of action.

Despite heightened positivity earlier in the year that the rail dispute was closing in on a resolution, a string of fresh walk-outs have been called since, with a conclusion now looking further away than ever.

In the last round of walk outs, Mick Whelan, the head of ASLEF, hit out at government for a lack of contact, which he said was to blame for the difficulty in reaching a resolution.

Lynch also told Sky News that the government had “certainly offered” other Unions in industrial dispute had been offered more. “There’s no strings attached to those deals, we’ve got to accept a whole host of change and dilution, to those terms and conditions and job losses.”

Workers from other sectors, including teachers and junior doctors, were offered pay rises of 6 to 7 per cent by the government earlier this week with multiple unions stating that the deal would allow them to end their respective disputes.

A DfT spokesperson said: “This Government has played its part by facilitating fair and reasonable pay offers that would see generous increases for rail workers.”

“Union leaders should stop blocking their members from having a vote on these offers and give them the chance to help resolve this dispute.”

London business bemoans lack of negotiations

Lynch’s comments prompted frustration from key business groups at the “inaction,” from all sides in seeking a resolution to the dispute.

Richard Burge, chief executive officer of the London Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) told City A.M. “Our members are extremely disappointed with the inaction and lack of determination to resolve this dispute which has led London businesses to lose money.”

“In business, we get around the table to find solutions to burning issues and it is our expectation that the RMT and the Government must do the same,” he said.

Muniya Barua, deputy chief executive at BusinessLDN, said that strikes were “playing havoc” with the economy, with retail and hospitality sectors hit the worst.

“It’s vital that all sides get around the table and reach an agreement to prevent this summer being a damp squib for London’s businesses.”

The city’s pubs, clubs and restaurants have suffered exponentially from the disruption, with in-person customers making up the bedrock of their earnings.

In May, the trade body UKHospitality estimated that the latest batch of strikes had wiped out £132m-worth of sales from the hospitality sector.

Chief Executive Kate Nicholls said today that the walk-outs continue to be a “hammer blow” for hospitality businesses as they enter their peak summer seasons.

It is “imperative” that the government, rail operators and unions “reignite negotiations and get back round the table as a matter of urgency, Nicholls said.

“Sectors like hospitality continue to be collateral damage in this dispute and I would urge all parties to reach a resolution to avoid further damage to the economy.”