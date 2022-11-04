Brits prepare for week of travel chaos with three strike days starting tomorrow

Thousands of Londoners will face disruption on Wednesday as rail strikes halt all services on the Overground.

Brits are preparing for a week of travel chaos starting on Saturday, as thousands of rail operators walk out in strike action.

On 4, 7 and 9 November this week workers at 14 train operating companies will down tools, bringing the country to a screeching halt.

London Overground, the tube network and Elizabeth Line will also be affected, with RMT, UNITE and TSSA unions walking out over three days.

Among operators striking on Saturday include Govia Thameslink Railway, which includes the Gatwick Express, and South Eastern and Western Railways.

According to TFL, the majority of the Overground service will be down on Saturday, while on Thursday 10 November, “limited or no service is expected on the entire London Underground.”

It noted that “while the industrial action on the Saturday 5, Monday 7 and Wednesday 9 November does not involve TfL staff, disruption is expected on the District and Bakerloo lines, London Overground, and the Elizabeth line, which all share some sections of track with Network Rail.”

On 10 November there will be separate strikes on the London Overground and Underground as Arriva Rail London workers walk out.

5, 7 and 9 November strikes were called by the RMT Union, who are taking action over conditions and pay.

The union said the industry is “working hard to minimise the effect” strikes will have on services but “it is inevitable that services will be cancelled or severely disrupted. It is likely that there will be a very limited service on these days with no services at all on some routes.”

It also said on days after the strike, Sunday 6 November, Tuesday 8 and Thursday 10, “services will also start later than usual in the morning.”

On Saturday, the London Overground is also set to have a severely reduced service.

Glynn Barton, TfL’s Interim Chief Operating Officer, said “it’s highly disappointing that the RMT union is planning strike action on the London Underground and Overground on 10 November.”

“We are encouraging them to withdraw this disruptive action and continue to engage with us and Arriva Rail London, operator of the London Overground, to avoid disruption to our customers.”

“This disruptive action on London Underground comes as part of a dispute with the RMT over pensions, jobs and conditions. No proposals have been tabled on pensions or terms and conditions, and nobody has or will lose their jobs because of the proposals TfL has set out.

“TfL’s recent funding agreement with Government required it to develop options around pensions and if any change has to be progressed then this would require appropriate consultation and further work before any decisions can be made.