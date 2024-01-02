Tube strikes start this week – what is planned and will we see a resolution?

Londoners wait for the bus as tube strikes bring the capital to a standstill, Next week, London’s Tube will be effectively shut down as union members from the RMT and Unite leave their posts. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

Tube strikes will start this week as workers begin seven days of industrial action, which is expected to cause significant disruption across the London Underground and the wider Transport for London (TfL) network.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union, representing around 10,000 TfL staff, are set to walk out between January 5 and 12 as part of an ongoing feud with the operator, which began in March last year.

It comes after the RMT rejected a proposed pay increase of five per cent from TfL in December, joining a string of major unions that represent workers across the London Underground system.

The Unite union are looking for a pay rise of 6.1 per cent, while the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA) reportedly rejected a five per cent increase for the current financial year.

The train drivers’ union Aslef has, however, accepted a five per cent pay offer for its Tube drivers in the capital, the first union to reach an acceptable deal with TfL.

The RMT is infuriated at TfL bosses for freezing pay bands, warning it will create a “two-tier workforce.” It is also calling for improved travel facilities for Tube workers.

“Our members have made it clear that they are prepared to take action and we urge TfL to improve their offer to avert disruption in the capital,” General Secretary Mick Lynch said in December.

What Tube strikes are planned this week?

Different RMT workers, which include engineers and signalling staff, will leave their posts on separate days throughout the seven-day period.

The most significant disruption will occur when all RMT staff strike on the 8th and 10th. The DLR, bus services and the Overground are likely to be busier than usual throughout the week and TfL have encouraged commuters to check their website ahead of travel.

Friday 5 and Saturday 6 January: 24 hours of industrial action from engineers and maintenance workers, beginning at 6pm on Friday evening.

Sunday 7 and Monday 8 January: Strikes from RMT members in London Underground Limited (LUL)’s network control functions on Sunday, joined by walk outs from all RMT union employees on Monday.

Tuesday 9 January: Strikes from RMT workers in the Tube’s signalling and service control functions.

Wednesday 10 January: All RMT union employees will walk out.

Thursday 11 January: Strikes from RMT workers in the Tube’s signalling and service control functions.

The industrial action will not affect services on the Elizabeth Line, whose workers are represented by the TSSA.

The dispute so far

The New Year strikes are the latest in an ongoing feud, which began in March 2022. The RMT first voted to walk out amid fears of over 600 job losses across the network’s station posts, following up with six separate strikes over the first year.

But more recent planned industrial action has so far been averted. Last-minute deals in both July and October managed to save key jobs and prevent planned changes to work rosters, key elements of the dispute.

Mayor Sadiq Khan is under pressure to keep the Tube network running after pledging in his leadership campaign that there would be zero strikes during his tenure. Some 135 have been staged across the TfL network since he took the role.

London businesses, particularly hospitality, have faced multi-million-pound writedowns as a result of industrial action across Britain’s rail network. Before the last planned week of walk-outs were averted, the Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR) forecast a £62.5m hit to the capital’s economy.

Significant progress has been made in the separate national dispute over recent months. A pay deal between the government and the RMT has ensured there will be no industrial action until spring next year, although ASLEF has yet to reach such an agreement.