Fully remote workers are least satisfied and most Brits would take a pay cut for flexibility

City workers walk across the Millenium Bridge. (Photo by Bruno Vincent/Getty Images)

Fully remote workers are the least satisfied with their jobs while nearly two thirds of Britons would take a pay cut for more flexibility, according to a new survey.

A poll of more than 5,000 UK employees by hiring platform Indeed found just 15 per cent of all workers think more remote working would make their next job better.

It showed nearly two in 10 remote workers did not believe their work was “good”, with just 60 per cent saying they were proud of their job.

Just 13 per cent ranked development opportunities as a top reason for being satisfied with their job.

Firms across the world have encouraged a shift away from pandemic work-from-home habits in recent months, including Lloyd’s of London, Google and Amazon.

Even virtual meeting giant Zoom has urged employees to be in the office more often.

A KPMG survey in October found nearly two thirds of chief executives think workers will have returned to the office by 2026.

Nevertheless, Indeed’s survey showed flexible working remains a key element of job satisfaction, with 65 per cent of Britons willing to accept a lower salary for more flexibility.

Employees ranked a four-day working week and better work-life balance as the most likely factors to take a pay cut.

“As more businesses are beginning a full or partial return to the office, the findings show that employers who create flexible working policies may be better able to attract and retain workers,” said Danny Stacy, UK head of talent intelligence at Indeed.

“While workers wanting fair pay is unsurprising, the desire for flexibility also points to the growing expectation that employers design jobs that allow better work-life balance, with many workers even willing to sacrifice pay for this.

“Flexibility at work is evolving beyond where an employee logs on, and our research shows that policies like flexible hours or a four-day work week are becoming increasingly important to workers. The research underscores that for a business to be viewed as progressive by workers and jobseekers, flexibility is a defining factor.”