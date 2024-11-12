Demand for flexible jobs soars as workers seek remote roles

Demand for flexible jobs soars as workers seek remote roles

Searches for jobs with flexible working surged by 132 per cent between July and September this year, according to new figures.

Based on 22,000 job searches analysed by flexible work specialist Flexa, the data also shows that 60 per cent more flexible job adverts were posted in the same period compared to the previous quarter.

The increase comes after the Employments Rights Bill was released last month and the launch of a new four-week trial for flexible work.

The Bill includes the right for workers to gain a default right to request and access flexible work.

This is despite broader counter-suggestions from companies who claim to be unequipped to deal with these changes.

Nearly 59 per cent of job seekers expressed a strong preference for fully remote roles, according to the latest Work Index data.

“More job seekers are looking for roles offering different kinds of working environments and cultures”, said Molly Johnson-Jones, Flexa’s chief executive.

Yet, “whilst the Employment Rights Bill is set to give all workers the default right to reqiest flexible work, it will by no means guarantee that requests are accommodated”.

Ella’s Kitchen founder Paul Lindley told CityAM that these worker’s reforms that are going through Parliament were “both overdue and welcome”.

While the new bill has gained support for its flexible work measures, the confederation of British industry (CBI) remains cautious.

CBI’s chief executive Rain Newton-Smith urged collaboration, saying: “Politicians and businesses have a shared goal in raising living standards and ensuring work pays”.