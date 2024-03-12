Half of UK workers would turn down pay rise to keep working from home

More than half of UK employees would turn down a pay rise to not work from the office five days a week, according to new research. (Photo: Getty)

Just over half of UK workers would forgo a pay rise in order to not work from the office full time, according to a new survey.

New figures revealed by Morgan McKinley as part of its Global Workplace Guide show that 51 per cent of employees want to keep their desired flexibility and would turn down a pay rise while 93 per cent expressed a strong preference for continuing in a hybrid or remote work model.

However, despite what employees are saying, 40 per cent of companies are urging their staff to return to the office more regularly.

The most recent high-profile example is pharmacy chain Boots which is ordering administrative staff back into the office for five days a week from September.

In December 2023, Nationwide told its staff they must work in the office at least two days a week from early this year.

According to a survey by advisory firm KPMG published in October last year, nearly two-thirds of bosses believe workers would return to the office five days a week within the next three years

Morgan McKinley’s Global Workplace Guide found that in the UK, one to two days in the office is the favoured weekly working pattern for 52 per cent of professionals, with a further 22 per cent selecting three to four days. Only 3 per cent are happy to be in the office for the full five working days.

Despite employee preferences, 60 per cent of British companies are urging staff to increase their in-office presence.

The research also showed the potential attrition of employees with 56 per cent of respondents who work onsite five days a week are the ones most actively looking for a new job in the next six months compared to hybrid employees (41 per cent) and fully remote employees (44 per cent).

David Leithead, COO of Morgan McKinley, said: “Four years post-pandemic, the global workforce is still grappling with the ongoing debate surrounding hybrid work models.

“Simply mandating a five-day-a-week office presence would likely encounter resistance and productivity dips.

“Our research underscores the resounding preference for flexibility, with 86% advocating for continued adoption of hybrid arrangements.

“Companies, therefore, need to implement a strategic and mindful approach to this remote rewind. Striking the balance between flexibility and practicality calls for close collaboration through open communication channels and understanding the motivations driving employees’ desires for flexible work arrangements.

“2024 will be a pivotal year to see if organisations see flexibility as not just a perk but a fundamental aspect of workplace cultures creating a more inclusive, productive, and resilient workforce.”

The Morgan McKinley Global Workplace Study gathered insights about various hiring and workplace trends by surveying over 3,400 professionals and 650 employers/hiring managers globally.