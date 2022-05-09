Only one in ten UK workers to get pay rise this year as most Brits say employer simply does not care

Most workers are in the dark over their pay or have already been told they will not have a wage rise this year, according to new research.

A survey of 4,000 workers showed that only one in 10 has been told they will be getting a pay increase.

Jobs site CV-Library said its study indicated most workers believe pay is being “ignored”, while around one in 12 know they will not be getting a wage increase.

Three out of four said they feel unsupported and their employer is unsympathetic to the mounting pressure and impact of rising costs on staff.

Lee Biggins, chief executive of CV-Library said: “There is no doubt that rising costs and global uncertainty are beginning to impact the job market.

“Whilst businesses need to balance their own increased costs with the salary needs and expectations of their staff, it’s vital that they take action and at least open lines of communication with their employees.

“With unfilled vacancies still high it will be tempting for professionals to look elsewhere if they don’t have any clarity and continue to feel unsupported.

“We’re beginning to see evidence of this with the number of new CVs registered on CV-Library last month up 13.4 per cent year on year.”