Pint pourers pocket 11.3 per cent pay rise beating UK average amid staff shortage

Young and inexperienced pint pourers pocketed the best salary increases at 11.8 per cent, signalling a tight labour market is pushing wages up for new starters (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

Pub workers are raking in some of the biggest pay rises in the UK caused by landlords stepping up benefits in a bid to lure and retain staff, new figures out today show.

Wages for people working in the country’s drinking holes climbed 11.3 per cent over the last year, higher than the hospitality sector’s average 9.5 per cent increase and the UK-wide 6.6 per cent jump, according to a study by Caterer.com.

Young and inexperienced pint pourers pocketed the best salary increases at 11.8 per cent, signalling a tight labour market is pushing wages up for new starters.

Kathy Dyball, director at Caterer.com, said: “As the long-standing skills shortage continues to impact the sector, hospitality employers are focused on offering competitive salaries and benefits to attract and retain the people they need.”

London pub workers trousered among the highest pay rises across the UK, closely followed by those working in the north west.

In the capital’s hospitality industry, pay rose 11.5 per cent over the last year, the research found.

Over 1,700 roles in the hospitality sector are offering a wage of more than £50,000, the greatest amount ever recorded by Caterer.com.

“Despite the ongoing cost of living crisis and other challenges faced by hospitality employers, such as rising energy costs and inflation, the industry understands the value of its people, and has ramped up efforts to provide appealing and rewarding opportunities for employees,” Dyball added.