Flexibility is king: Over half of Brits considering ditching their job in the next year

However, remote working has piled on the pressure for a number of employees who feel that they must prove they are ‘at work’ and being productive outside of their bosses eyeline.

More than half of Brits are considering changing their jobs within the next 12 months, according to new research shared exclusively with City A.M.

The pandemic has shifted many workers’ priorities over the past two years, with talk of the so-called ‘great resignation’ and a four-day work week climbing corporate agendas.

A heightened interest in flexibility has prompted many to revaluate their work lives, research by communications platform Slack suggests.

Nearly a third of employees would like to be in the office one to two days a week, with many eyeing a hybrid work model.

And over 70 per cent of workers who are currently dissatisfied with their workplace flexibility are likely to look for a new job elsewhere next year.

Some 47 per cent of women and 43 per cent of men feel the pressure to double down on their productivity to ensure colleagues and managers do not suspect them of slacking off.