London Underground workers vote to strike in dispute over pay

London Underground workers have voted to strike in a dispute over pay, continuing disruption for the capital’s commuters.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union backed walkouts and other forms of industrial action.

The union said the votes met the legal thresholds for industrial action ballots.

Union chiefs will now meet on Wednesday morning to decide when to walk out. By law, unions have to give two weeks’ notice of a strike.

A Transport for London spokesperson said: “We are disappointed that RMT has achieved a mandate for strike action based on our full and final pay offer.

“We have been clear throughout our productive discussions with our trade unions that this offer is the most we can afford whilst ensuring that we can operate safely, reliably and sustainably.

“We remain open for discussions and will do everything in our power to avoid disruption to Londoners.”

A pay increase of five per cent for 2023 had been offered to its staff, it said, with some positions on the Tube attracting a pay range that had been frozen over this year.

On Friday, the train drivers’ union Aslef accepted a new pay offer for its tube members in London. The Union’s full-time organiser on the Underground, Finn Brennan, said: “This offer means we have achieved, for our Tube train driver members, a 13.8 per cent pay rise over two years.”

Alan Jones – Press Association with additional reporting from Guy Taylor