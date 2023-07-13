More London underground workers to strike in July

More London underground workers will strike this month in an escalation of the ongoing dispute over pay and pensions.

The Unite Union said today that members in engineering, maintenance and management positions on the service will walk out on 26 July and 28 July.

It is calling for no job losses on the underground following funding cuts from the government.

The fresh action coincides with previously announced industrial action from unions Aslef, which represent train drivers, and the RMT.

The RMT have announced “rolling strike” action beginning on the 23 July, meaning different grades and sections of the tube will walk out across the week.

The unions have been in a heated argument with Transport for London (TfL) over jobs, cuts, and attacks on pensions, as well as changes that would see 600 jobs axed.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite members on the London Underground will not accept attacks on their pensions and jobs.

“The workers are rightly demanding copper bottomed guarantees from Transport for London.”

“Without these solid guarantees strike action will continue and the workers have Unite’s complete support.”