Canary Wharf buzz almost back as Elizabeth line sees passenger demand near pre-pandemic levels

Passenger demand at Canary Wharf is 90 per cent of the way back on weekdays, according to new data. (Photo/TfL)

Passenger demand at Canary Wharf is now at 90 per cent of pre-pandemic levels on weekdays, according to new data.

Transport for London (TfL) figures shared exclusively today with City A.M. show that travel demand on Thursdays has returned to 90 per cent of 2019 levels, while passenger numbers are exceeding pre-pandemic levels on most weekends.

Just last Saturday, around 100,000 people exited stations serving Canary Wharf, more than double the number registered on any given pre-Covid Saturday.

Such a significant surge in numbers seems to be driven by the new Elizabeth line, with the line taking commuters from central London to the business hub in around 17 minutes.

The data comes a day after TfL announced that trips on the line surpassed the 100m mark, with ridership numbers above expected levels.

Deputy mayor for transport Seb Dance said the line was “increasing the capacity of TfL’s network and supporting businesses right across the city”.

Dance’s words were echoed by Shobi Khan, chief executive of the Canary Wharf Group, who called the 100m trips “a milestone for London’s newest transport link”.

“The Elizabeth line has transformed our public transport capacity and reduced journey times, allowing more people to work, live and visit us and enjoy our extraordinary environment,” Khan said.

“We look forward to the station continuing to serve as a fantastic gateway to Canary Wharf.”

TfL said yesterday it will introduce the line’s updated timetable on 21 May, increasing the capacity of central London’s rail network by 10 per cent.