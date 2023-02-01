Elizabeth line hits the 100 million milestone with Tottenham Court Road the most popular destination

Trips on the Elizabeth lines have surpassed the 100 million mark in the eight months since its opening, new data revealed. (Photo/TfL)

Over 100 million trips have been made using the Elizabeth line since it opened last May, Transport for London (TfL) has revealed.

Figures from TfL show that passenger numbers have been above expected levels, with around 600,000 trips made each day.

“I’m so proud that we’ve now seen more than 100 million journeys since the line opened in May last year,” said deputy mayor for transport Seb Dance.

“The Elizabeth line’s speedy and reliable trains combined with the excellent accessibility for passengers is helping to encourage people on to public transport, increasing the capacity of TfL’s network, and supporting businesses right across the city.”

According to TfL data, the five most popular journeys made on the line all include Tottenham Court Road, a sign that the West End is well on track to return to its pre-Covid glory.

Ros Morgan, chief executive of the Heart of London Business Alliance, said the line had improved connectivity and accessibility “at a time when our members need it the most.”

“If it is easy, accessible and enjoyable for residents, workers and visitors to get around, then this supports the businesses and cultural institutions of the West End,” he added.

Morgan’s words were echoed by the New West End Company’s boss Dee Corsi, who called the 100 million trips “a major achievement for the West End.”

“We’re optimistic that the rise in footfall will continue, and we’re confident the direct link to Heathrow Airport will show its value in bringing even more international visitors to the district,” Corsi explained.

Opened in May last year by her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the Elizabeth line is considered by many the jewel in TfL’s crown.

TfL will introduce the line’s updated timetable on 21 May, increasing capacity of central London’s rail network by 10 per cent.