Elizabeth Line: Liverpool Street, Bond Street, Tottenham Court Road and Farringdon get 4G

Commuters using the Elizabeth Line will now have access to high speed mobile coverage at four of its busiest central London stations.

Platforms, escalators and ticket halls at Bond Street, Tottenham Court Road, Farringdon and Liverpool Street will all have mobile coverage, Transport for London (TfL) said in a statement this morning.

It means a significant proportion of the entire Tube network now has access to 4G and 5G. Tunnelled sections between stations will get access at the turn of the year, TfL added, with the entire 73 mile line covered by spring 2024.

The roll-out has already delivered 4G to sections of the Jubilee, Northern and Central lines. All four UK mobile network operators, Three UK, EE, Vodafone and Virgin Media O2, are taking part.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, said: “The new mobile coverage at these stations will be a major boost for those travelling around London, connecting key business centres and some of the popular parts of Central London and the West End.

“It will help Londoners and visitors to the capital to better navigate the capital and stay connected underground.”

Andy Lord, London’s Transport Commissioner, said: “I’m delighted that the first stations on the Elizabeth line now have high-quality mobile coverage. This is a vital project for London, allowing customers to be more connected underground and get the latest travel information and news, as well as stay in contact with work, friends and families while travelling on our network.”

He added: “Our engineers will be working closely with Boldyn Networks over Christmas and throughout 2024 to expand coverage to more stations and tunnels across London, and we remain committed to having a significant proportion of the entire Tube network connected by the end of 2024.”

Thanks to soaring passenger numbers over the Elizabeth Line’s first year of operation, Liverpool Street recently ousted Waterloo as the UK’s busiest station.

Some 80.5m passenger used the hub in the 12 months from April 2022, while Tottenham Court Road and Farringdon featured in the rail regulator’s annual top ten list.