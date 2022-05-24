Londoners flock to use Elizabeth line as TfL registers 65,000 journeys

Hundreds people queued outside Paddington station this morning for the first Elizabeth Line train.

Around 65,000 journeys were registered on the central tranche of the Elizabeth line, which opened today after a three and a half years’ wait.

Transport for London (TfL) estimates revealed that by 10am 14,000 people had already entered and exited at Paddington, while 9,000 tapped at Canary Wharf and 6,000 at Woolwich.

Hundreds of Londoners were seen queuing at Paddington earlier this morning as they wanted to be the first to board the services.

“It was fantastic to see thousands of excited customers waiting for the Elizabeth line to open this morning and board the first trains from Paddington and Abbey Wood,” commented TfL’s commissioner Andy Byford.

“This stunning addition to the transport network will transform life and travel in London and the South East by dramatically improving transport links, cutting journey times, adding capacity, transforming accessibility and supporting the economic recovery and growth throughout the country for years to come.”

London mayor Sadiq Khan, who was among the first to take the train from Paddington, called it “fantastic day.”

“We’re experiencing an expansion of public transport in London we’ve not seen in more than 50 years,” he said. “These trains are speedy, spacious, silent, and comfortable. We know now they are fit for a Queen and, as importantly, fit for Londoners.”

Khan’s excitement was echoed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson who tweeted he was “absolutely delighted” about the opening.

“Long-term investment in UK infrastructure pays off – with this project alone supporting 55,000 new jobs, 1,000 apprenticeships, and forecast to boost the UK economy by £42bn,” he said.