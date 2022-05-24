Crossrail LIVE: First Elizabeth Line train departs after hundreds of excited Londoners wait for hours at Paddington

Hundreds people queued outside Paddington station this morning for the first Elizabeth Line train.

The first Elizabeth line train from Paddington through central London departed on time at 6.33am carrying hundreds of excited transport enthusiasts.

A crowd of people gathered outside Paddington station in an attempt to to be on the first Elizabeth line train when services begin at 6.30am. There were around 300 people waiting at 6am.

Colin Kelso, 18, travelled down from Glasgow for the opening. He was wearing a hoody emblazoned with “Purple train” on the front, in a nod to the line’s colour scheme.

He said: “I want to get on the first train. I’ve always liked trains and have been keeping up to date with the project.”

Danny McLaren, 21, from Edinburgh, arrived at Paddington at 1.30am.

He said: “We’ve known it will open for a while.

“It’s a brand new railway. New technology. New trains.

“It’s an epic day to experience it when it’s brand new.”

London mayor Sadiq Khan, who also travelled on the first train, said: “It’s a landmark day. I’m excited. I’m like the little boy before Christmas.”

He said the Elizabeth line is a “game-changer” that will “transform our city”.

He added that the trains are “fit for a Queen” after her Majesty visited Paddington last week to mark the completion of the Crossrail project.

Today’s the day: The Elizabeth line opens!



This is a big moment for London and the entire country. Get ready for modern trains, step-free stations and reduced journey times across the capital and the South East.https://t.co/xHfcCsmgvs — Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan (@MayorofLondon) May 24, 2022

The mayor’s enthusiasm was echoed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who said he was “absolutely delighted” about the opening.

“Long-term investment in UK infrastructure pays off – with this project alone supporting 55,000 new jobs, 1,000 apprenticeships, and forecast to boost the UK economy by £42bn,” he tweeted.

Absolutely delighted that the Elizabeth Line has opened to the public today.



Long-term investment in UK infrastructure pays off – with this project alone supporting 55,000 new jobs, 1,000 apprenticeships, and forecast to boost the UK economy by £42bn. pic.twitter.com/5I3rvD0gop — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) May 24, 2022

Another passenger, Hakim Colclough, 24, from Chessington, Surrey, said: “This is a momentous occasion.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing.”

LONDON: The Elizabeth line is open!



Great to meet so many passengers on the first-ever Elizabeth line train!



A huge moment for our city and country. 💜🚆 pic.twitter.com/fmlRXHZBK1 — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) May 24, 2022

Another passenger at Paddington, Colin Farmer, 84, from Croydon, south-east London, arrived at 4.30am.

He said: “It’s history. It’s about time there were trains right through London without changing to the Underground.

“I’m very excited. We’ve been waiting long enough for it.

“It’s a great achievement.”

The crowd cheered and rushed forwards when the doors to Paddington Elizabeth line station opened at around 6.20am.

Incredibly proud to say the #Elizabethline is open, and I helped deliver it. Having worked on @Crossrail since the stations were holes in the ground, today is super emotional, go try the new railway out ❤️🚊🎉 pic.twitter.com/FmH4BJ8gIT — Adam (@Adsusher) May 24, 2022

Another passenger, Mark Davis, 48, from Canary Wharf, south-east London, said: “We’ve been living with this for what feels like 10 years.

“We live in Canary Wharf, so it’s a game-changer.

“It’s the air-conditioning that makes the difference.”

The public and politicians were not the only ones to be excited about the opening. Shobi Khan, chief executive of property giant Canary Wharf Group, said today was “a transformative day for Canary Wharf, and for London.”



“For Canary Wharf, the Elizabeth line will transform our public transport capacity and reduce journey times, allowing more people to visit us,” he added.

“Crossrail Place at The Canary Wharf station is already a vital hub in our community with its collection

of fantastic restaurants, bars, gyms and retail, as well as its innovative roof garden. The station will

serve as a fantastic gateway to Canary Wharf for decades to come.”