Smashing hit: More than 2m journeys on Elizabeth Line during first five days alone

Prime Minister Boris Johnson (R) and Mayor of London Sadiq Khan stand in the carriage of an ‘Elizabeth Line’ train to mark the completion of London’s Crossrail project at Paddington Station, earlier this month.

The brand new Elizabeth Line proves to be a hit with Londoners, as more than one million passengers used the new Elizabeth line in its first five days.

Since opening, the central section of the Elizabeth line between Paddington and Abbey Wood has seen more than one million journeys, TfL said this morning.

Across the whole line, which stretches from Reading and Heathrow in the west to Shenfield and Abbey Wood in the east, more than two million journeys have been made since Tuesday.

The Elizabeth line connects areas including world-leading financial centres in the Square Mile, and Canary Wharf, to business and events hubs in the east including the Royal Docks, as well as London’s cultural and creative heart in the West End.

The railway received an “incredible reception from Londoners and transport enthusiasts from around the world,” as TfL put it.

In just five days more than a million customers used the Elizabeth line, taking advantage of the seamless journeys through the heart of London on the new central section.

“The Elizabeth line is a historic, once-in-a-generation addition to London’s transport network that will not only change how people travel in London but will support the creation of new jobs and economic growth throughout the country,” TfL stressed.

Elizabeth Line merchandise

The London Transport Museum has launched a range of Elizabeth line merchandise to celebrate the line opening.

A new Elizabeth line Moquette range features accessories like face coverings, socks, and bags, as well as furniture items including sofas and armchairs.

Customers keen on celebrating the opening of the railway in style quickly snapped up the Elizabeth line merchandise on sale at London Transport Museum’s pop-up shop at Paddington station on opening day, with some ranges selling out within hours of the first train.

Railway enthusiasts have also been rapidly purchasing limited edition Oyster cards. The cards are currently being dispensed from machines at all stations opening on the line as well as stops in Zone 1.

Although Elizabeth line services will not run on Sundays until later this year, there will be a Sunday service across the route on Sunday 5 June between Paddington and Abbey Wood from approximately 08.00 to 22.00 for those out celebrating the Platinum Jubilee.