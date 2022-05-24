Londoners to benefit from cheaper tickets and quicker journeys following Elizabeth line opening

LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 24: A man waits to board the first scheduled train as the Elizabeth Line opens to the public at Paddington Station on May 24, 2022 in London, England. Originally due to open in December 2018, the £18.8bn railway links Reading and Essex via central London. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Londoners are expected to benefit from cheaper tickets and quicker journey following today’s opening of the Elizabeth line.

According to the Department for Transport (DfT), journey times from Paddington to Abbey Wood will be cut in half, from 58 to 29 minutes, while tickets prices will go down by a third – from £6.30 to £4.30.

Figures estimate the Elizabeth line will increase central London’s rail capacity by 10 per cent.

“The Elizabeth line is a beacon of British success, not just for this marvel of engineering but for the enormous benefits it brings to the entire nation with £42bn for the UK economy and 55,000 jobs just two of many,” said transport secretary Grant Shapps.

Opened today after a three and a half years’ delay, the Elizabeth line received significant support from the government, who invested a total of £9bn into the project.

London’s transport network is its lifeblood and the £9 billion we’ve contributed to make the Elizabeth line a reality is once again testament to our unwavering support for this marvellous city, its inspiring people and the millions of visitors it attracts every year. Transport secretary Grant Shapps

The line’s long-awaited opening was welcomed by Londoners who flocked in their thousands to Paddington station early this morning to board the first train.

“It’s history. It’s about time there were trains right through London without changing to the Underground,” said Colin Farmer, 84. “I’m very excited, we’ve been waiting long enough for it.”

Despite the buzz around it, the opening was slightly spoiled when passengers at Paddington were told to evacuate because of a fire alarm. The station was reopened soon after Transport for London (TfL) cleared it was a false alarm.