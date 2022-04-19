Elizabeth line to cut journey times in half

Journey times on the Elizabeth line will be cut in more than half in most routes.

Elizabeth line services are expected to connect the whole of London east to west, cutting journey times in more than half.

Set to open in the next few weeks, the first chunk of the line, from Abbey Wood to Paddington, will see services between Abbey Wood to Paddington take 29 minutes instead of 55, while going to Whitechapel will only be a 15-minute ride.

Going from Tottenham Court Road to Farringdon will take three minutes instead of 16 while services to Custom House will go down from 31 to 17 minutes.

Those riding the Elizabeth line will not be the only ones to benefit from quicker journeys, as commuters travelling on the Jubilee line will see less packed trains as, once opened, the Elizabeth line will take at least a quarter of commuters.

After more than four years of delays, the Elizabeth line is expected to open in the first half of this year.