Canary Wharf becomes latest Elizabeth line’s station to join TfL

Canary Wharf is the latest station on the Elizabeth line to transfer to TfL. (Photo/TfL)

Canary Wharf has become the latest and penultimate station on the Elizabeth line to be transferred from Crossrail to Transport for London (TfL).

“This is the ninth station to be handed over to TfL and marks another big milestone for the Elizabeth line before it opens for passengers in the first half of this year,” said London mayor Sadiq Khan. “The new Elizabeth line will make it quicker and easier for people to travel around London as the city recovers from the pandemic.”

Constructed and operated by Canary Wharf Group, the new Canary Wharf Elizabeth line station will see in the coming weeks the carry out of trial operations, which help staff familiarise with the line and with all the different scenarios that could take place once the station is open to commuters.

“We are progressing well with trial operations, which is the final phase before passenger services,” added Crossrail’s boss Mark Wild. “With a series of more complex exercises, which will include evacuations of trains and stations using thousands of staff due to begin soon.”

It follows last week’s announcement by TfL that the line was on track to open by the first half of this year, with a service from Abbey Wood to Paddington, City A.M. reported.