All hail the Elizabeth line: Canary Wharf turns purple to celebrate opening

Canary Wharf is turning purple to celebrate today’s opening of the Elizabeth line.

The financial district is lighting up its most iconic buildings, including One Canada Square and Jubilee Park, as well as Crossrail Place Roof Garden. Shops around the wharf will join in the celebrations, with several restaurants introducing new purple cocktails and shops giving out freebies.

Opening today, the line is expected to attract hundreds of thousands of visitors to Canary Wharf, connecting the area to more central parts of London in significantly shorter times.

“The Elizabeth line will add capacity for up to 342,000 more passengers every day and connect Canary Wharf to Liverpool Street in 6 minutes, Paddington in 16 minutes and Heathrow Airport in 39 minutes,” said Shobi Khan, chief executive of property company Canary Wharf Group.

“The Elizabeth line adds to Canary Wharf’s great transportation connectivity so more Londoners can enjoy its extraordinary environment – over 300 amazing restaurants, bars and shops, 20 acres of parks and gardens, 5 km of water side boardwalks, 2,500 award winning homes to buy and rent, sustainable and flexible workspaces for any business, and the largest public art collection in the UK – It’s All Here.”