Cheaper airport journeys in sight as Elizabeth line tickets will cost half of Heathrow Express

Heathrow journeys on the Elizabeth Line will cost half compared with the Heathrow Express. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Travelling to Heathrow aboard the Elizabeth line will cost half compared with the Heathrow Express.

Tickets to the airport will be £10.70 off peak and £12.70 at peak times, respectively 57 and 49 per cent less compared with the high speed rail’s £25 ticket, the Evening Standard reported.

In terms of duration, Crossrail services departing from Paddington will take 28 minutes to reach the hub, only 13 minutes longer than what it takes the Heathrow Express.

Opening its services to airport later this year, the Elizabeth line will charge passengers to Heathrow a £7.20 premium if compared with a regular Tube journey as a way for Transport for London (TfL) to increase revenues from the newly built line.

Inaugurated yesterday with the Queen’s participation, Crossrail was delivered with a three and a half years’ delay because of budget and construction difficulties, which raised total costs to £18.9bn.

The line’s central tranche, from Paddington to Abbey Wood, will open on Tuesday while services from Reading, Heathrow and Shenfield will be connected in the autumn.