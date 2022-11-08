Canary Wharf to Heathrow now in just 45 mins as Elizabeth Line links City to hub

Passengers at Canary Wharf in London where live Heathrow departure boards have been installed to mark the extension of the Elizabeth line, which is now open. (Photo credit: David Parry/PA Wire.)

The journey from Canary Wharf to Heathrow has been cut down to just 45 minutes after Elizabeth line direct services to and from the airport were launched this week.

Now the fastest way to get to the west London hub, the new direct connection will also bring about new business opportunities for those setting up shop in the Wharf.

(Photo: David Parry/PA Wire.)

“The full opening of the Elizabeth line will mean the UK’s travel hub, Heathrow, and its business hub, Canary Wharf, are directly connected like never before,” said Heathrow’s chief commercial officer Ross Baker.

“It enables all passengers travelling through Heathrow to get to and from Canary Wharf direct at unprecedented speed which is a big win for global business and sustainable travel.”

(Photo: David Parry/PA Wire.)