Disruption continues as trains delayed this AM despite unions calling off strikes

Disruption continued this morning as trains were delays despite rail strikes being called off last week. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

Several operators were forced to push first services by around two hours after struggling with having staff and rolling stock ready.

South Western Railway urged passengers not to travel before 8am, while Northern and Great Western Railway said they were expecting disruption.

🚨 Service levels on Tuesday 8 November:

First services will be much later than usual and are likely to be very busy.

Please avoid travelling before 0800 if you can and check your journey as close to your departure time as possible.

Check train times: https://t.co/s8fjSTopKX pic.twitter.com/vEYQP3xml2 — SWR Help (@SW_Help) November 7, 2022

“First services will be much later than usual and are likely to be very busy,” South Western Rail tweeted on Tuesday morning.

“Please avoid travelling before 8am if you can and check your journey as close to your departure time as possible.”

UPDATE: Our teams have worked hard since the strikes were suspended and have been able to reinstate the timetable for Wednesday. Online journey planners have been updated.



More info: https://t.co/NQJw59eWIE pic.twitter.com/7au28xikzs — Northern 🚆 (@northernassist) November 7, 2022

⚠️Service update – Tue 8 November⚠️



Services continue to be affected following the suspension of planned industrial action



There is currently a reduced level of service operating on many parts of the network



Find alternative ways to travel if possiblehttps://t.co/xXlLvV3zpG pic.twitter.com/miLjct4ms1 — GWR (@GWRHelp) November 8, 2022

City A.M. has approached the Rail Delivery Group for comment.

Significant disruption was also reported yesterday, as train operating companies were working on a reduced timetable after industrial action was called off with little notice.

Members of the unions RMT and TSSA were due to walk out this week as part of a long-standing dispute against train operators over jobs, salaries and working conditions.

But last week, both unions decided to postpone the strikes following a breakthrough in negotiations.