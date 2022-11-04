RMT suspends week of planned rail strikes in potential breakthrough

Mick Lynch, General Secretary of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT), talks to RMT members on the picket line on the 11th day of national rail strikes on 8 October

The UK’s largest rail union has suspended a week of planned rail strikes, set to begin tomorrow, in what could be a breakthrough in negotiations.

The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) today said it would not go ahead with strikes on 5, 7 and 9 November, but that the “current dispute remains very much live”.

Read more Brits prepare for week of travel chaos with three strike days starting tomorrow

In what could be a breakthrough in long-running talks, RMT said the union will now enter “intensive talks” with Network Rail as it tries to secure an improved pay offer from the rail companies.

RMT boss Mick Lynch said: “The threat of strike action and our strongly supported industrial campaign has made the rail employers see sense.

“We have always wanted to secure a negotiated settlement and that is what we will continue to push for in this next phase of intensive talks.

“Our priority is our members, and we are working towards securing a deal on job security, a decent pay rise and good working conditions. Our re-ballot remains live and if we have to take strike action during the next 6 months to secure a deal, we will.”

Rail workers have been intermittently striking for six months to get a pay rise that is close to inflation and promises that jobs won’t be made redundant in the near future through further automation.

The union’s crippling summer rail strikes were estimated to cost more than £100m to the UK economy and disrupted several major events.

Transport secretary Mark Harper said the suspension of strikes was “positive news for passengers across the country”, but that “there will still be significant disruption” this weekend due to the weather.

Read more Rise in capital gains tax on the cards as Chancellor Hunt scrambles to raise £50bn

“It’s crucial unions and employers continue their discussions and work together to reach a solution,” he said.