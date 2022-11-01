Union postpones next week strike to allow ‘constructive discussions’ with Network Rail

The rail union TSSA has postponed next week’s strikes at Network Rail to allow for “constructive, intensive and detailed discussions to continue.” (Photo/TSSA)

Involving thousands of workers, the strikes were supposed to take place on Saturday, Monday and Wednesday next week.

Nevertheless, workers at Avanti West Coast, East Midlands Railway, c2c, South Western Railway and Southeastern Railway will walk out between 5 and 9 November alongside their colleagues who are members of the union RMT.

“We have always said that where constructive talks are taking place, we will refrain from taking industrial action,” said the union‘s organising director Luke Chester.

“Our aim has always been to reach a point where we could secure an acceptable offer and we are now reaching that point in negotiations, with what are intensive and detailed discussions.”

City A.M. has approached Network Rail for comment.