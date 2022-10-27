Rail union calls on Mark Harper to ‘avoid the mistakes of Grant Shapps’

Rail union TSSA has called on newly-appointed transport secretary Mark Harper to “avoid the mistakes of Grant Shapps” and remove blocks to negotiations between workers and train operators. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

The relationship between former transport secretary Grant Shapps and union leaders has been a tense one, as unions accused him several times of blocking negotiations.

Both Shapps and the DfT always rebutted the accusations.

Things seemingly improved with the appointment of his successor Anne-Marie Trevelyan in early September. Nevertheless, unions said train operators still had no negotiating power from the DfT to resume talks.

“We remain eager to achieve a negotiated settlement which addresses the concerns of our members working in our rail industry and expect talks to include meaningful consultation on any proposed changes – something we have been expecting for months now but currently not forthcoming,” the union’s interim general secretary Frank Ward wrote in a letter.

“Anything you could do to remove the blockage to this would be much appreciated.”

City A.M. has approached the DfT for comment.

The remarks come as the TSSA – which represents rail platform staff – announced more strike action set for 9 November, as members working for Network Rail, Avanti West Coast, Southeastern and South Western Railway will join their colleagues who are members of the union RMT.

The strike was postponed after the union was made aware the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Day would be on that same day.

“It was right to cancel the industrial action on Thursday 3 November in order to support the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Day,” Ward – who replaced long-standing general secretary Manuel Cortes after he stepped down yesterday – said.

“However, our members’ concerns over their pay, their jobs and their terms & conditions are still paramount.”

Cortes stepped down on Wednesday after 11 years at the union’s helm amid allegations of sexual harassment and bullying.

The Guardian reported in September that Cortes was facing an inquiry after at least two women accused him of unwanted touching and demands for kisses.

Led by Baroness Helena Kennedy, the inquiry was supposed to be published before Christmas.

But Baroness Kennedy recently informed the union the investigation will not be completed until the new year.

TSSA told City A.M. Cortes had previously informed members he would not run for a third term.

The union also said the new general secretary election has been postponed until the report’s publication, “to allow candidates to explain to members how they will deliver on the report’s recommendations.”