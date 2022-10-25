Rail union cancels strike on 3 November due to Poppy Day

Rail union RMT has announced it was cancelling its planned action on 3 November after it was made aware the Royal British Legion’s Poppy day would be on that same date. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

Rail union RMT has announced it was cancelling its planned strike action on 3 November after it was made aware the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Day would be on that same date.

Workers will now strike on 5, 7 and 9 November as part of a long-standing dispute over salaries, jobs and working conditions.

Network Rail members will strike during the three-day period while staff at 14 railway companies will only walk out on 5 November.

Disruption will affect services on the likes of LNER, c2c and Avanti West Coast.

In separate disputes, London Underground and Overground workers will walk out on 10 November.

“Our focus in this dispute is the rail employers who have yet to make an offer that will create the conditions for a negotiated settlement,” reiterated general secretary Mick Lynch.

The RMT’s industrial action will join that of platform staff, who will walk between 3 and 8 November.