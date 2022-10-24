Platform staff to walk out on 3, 4, 5, 7, 8 November as union joins rail and tube workers

Rail platform staff working at Network Rail and other five train operators will walk out on 3,4,5,7, 8 November as the union TSSA has announced another week of industrial action.

Disruption will affect services on Network Rail, Avanti West Coast, South Western Railway, West Midlands Trains and c2c.

Workers – which are striking as part of a long-standing dispute over pay, job security and conditions – will join members of the union RMT working at 14 train operators as well as on London Underground and Overground.

“Our members never take industrial action lightly,” said TSSA general secretary Manuel Cortes.

“We would far rather find a fair negotiated solution to this now long-running dispute, but we simply have no choice.”

Workers at South Western Rail, Southeastern, West Midlands Trains, Northern, Great Western and TransPennine Express will carry out action short of strike throughout November.

A DfT Spokesperson said: “This is incredibly disappointing. Through no fault of their own, millions of people will once again have their day to day lives disrupted and be unable to attend work, school or vital doctor’s appointments.

“Our railway is in desperate need of modernisation but all more strikes will do is take it back to the dark ages and push passengers further away.

A Rail Delivery group spokesperson said: “We are disappointed that TSSA has announced plans to take further strike action. With industry revenues still 20 per cent down on pre-pandemic levels and passenger travel patterns changed for good, we need to change the way the industry is run so it can adapt and thrive in the long-term. We would urge the union to continue meaningful talks with us to agree a way forward and resolve this dispute.”

City A.M. has approached Network Rail for comment.