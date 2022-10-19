Rail workers to walk out on 3 and 5 November to coincide with TFL strikes

Portrait of Mick Lynch, secretary-general of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT), visits a picket line at Euston Station on August 20 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

Workers at 14 train operators will walk out on 3 and 5 November after RMT Union members rejected a new pay offer.

Strikes will hit the network next month after negotiations with the Rail Delivery Group failed on salaries, jobs and working conditions.

The action will take place alongside industrial action from Network Rail, London Underground and Overground services, who are also walking out.

Among the services affected by the strike are Avanti West Coast South Eastern and Western Railways, the Gatwick Express and Greater Anglia.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Throughout this whole dispute, the Rail Delivery Group has been completely unreasonable by not offering our members any deal on pay, conditions and job security.

“Some of our members on the train operating companies are some of the lowest paid on the railways.

“This stands in stark contrast to rail operating company bosses making millions of pounds in profit.

“We remain open to meaningful talks, but we are steadfast in our industrial campaign to see a negotiated settlement for all our members in this dispute.”

The Department for Transport has been asked for comment.