Failed resolution talks: Rail and tube strikes will go ahead next week

Rail and tube strikes have been confirmed for next week after a resolution failed to be reached over pay and working conditions.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) confirmed the news this afternoon, stating that discussions with Network Rail, train operators and London Underground had been fruitless.

The Department for Transport told the BBC that it was disappointing, explaining that strikes should “always be the last resort”.

Transport for London (TfL) has already urged Londoners to avoid travelling on 21 June as thousands of workers are set to walk out in a separate tube and rail strike.

The industrial action will coincide with the national rail strike called by RMT rail workers for 21, 23 and 25 June after Network Rail planned to axe 2,500 maintenance jobs.

The tube walkout comes as part of two separate disputes.

RMT members working for London Underground have cited a dispute over pensions and job losses as the main reason behind the walk out, while Unite workers decided to strike over pay.

“Strike action and the resulting disruption can be avoided by TfL making a clear commitment it won’t cut workers’ pensions or jobs, while also making a cost of living pay rise to our members,” said Unite’s regional officer Simon McCartney on 8 June.

TfL stressed that no one will lose their job as the public body complies with previous government funding, which require TfL to be financially sustainable in its operations by April 2023.

The public body proposed not recruiting between 500 and 600 posts as they become vacant as a way to cut costs without sacking anyone.