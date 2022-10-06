Amazon to pay employees £500 to alleviate cost of living pressures

Amazon will make a one-off payment of up to £500 for its hourly paid employees to help them with the cost of living crunch.

Employees will receive two instalments of £250, one this month and one later in December.

It comes as the tech firm has received some scrutiny over pay at its UK warehouses in recent months.

In a statement, Amazon said “Amazon employees receive competitive pay and comprehensive benefits.

“Starting pay is a minimum of between £10.50 and £11.45 per hour, depending on location.”

The e-commerce giant also said that its workers receive “a comprehensive benefits package” which includes private medical insurance, life assurance, income protection, subsidised meals, and an employee discount.

Earlier this autumn, workers at an Amazon warehouse in Coventry became the first in the country to participate in a formal strike ballot.

Hundreds of workers are voting on whether to walk out over Amazon’s 35 pence per hour pay offer, with GMB calling for a £2 per hour increase.

The vote could mean 300 members of staff refuse to work, causing severe disruption for distribution at that centre.

Workers were “making history” by voting in the ballot, according to GMB’s senior organiser, Amanda Gearing.

“Amazon can afford to do better,” she said. “It’s not too late to avoid strike action; get round the table with GMB to improve the pay and conditions of workers.”

More informal protests have also taken place recently, including two-nights of action by warehouse workers in Tilbury, Essex last month.

Last week, an Amazon spokesperson said: “We conduct wage reviews annually to ensure employees are earning competitive hourly wages that are in line with, or higher than, similar jobs locally.”

The US-based company, which employs around 1.5m frontline workers, upped the average pay of workers across the pond last week,

It said it would boost salaries from $18 to $19 (£16.60 to £17.60) per hour, while transportation teams would earn between $16 and $26 an hour.