Black Friday pain for Amazon as workers plan ‘largest day’ of strike action

Amazon: The dispute has been bubbling since last summer when staff reacted furiously to a 50p pay rise proposed by Amazon, which would take the basic rate of pay to £10.50. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

A trade union which represents Amazon workers has warned that this upcoming Black Friday will see the largest day of industrial disruption in the e-commerce giant’s history, as workers continue to strike in demand of better pay.

Amanda Gearing, GMB Organiser, said: “Amazon has lost nearly thirty days to strike action in the UK this year alone.

“Despite that, Amazon bosses are desperate to claim it will be business as usual for Amazon and Amazon customers this Black Friday.”

She added: “The truth is that this Black Friday will see the largest day of industrial disruption in Amazon’s thirty-year history.”

This fresh round of strikes follows a lengthy battle between the pair over unfair pay conditions for its staff in Coventry and the rest of the UK.

The dispute has been bubbling since last summer when staff reacted furiously to a 50p pay rise proposed by the retail giant, which would take the basic rate of pay to £10.50.

GMB Union, which is not formally recognised by Amazon, has since organised a number of strikes in warehouses across the midlands, demanding to see a pay increase to £15 and have a seat at the management table.

Back in October, the firm said that it would globally raise the wages of frontline workers by £1. However, GMB said it would continue to carry out strike action.

On Friday, their latest walkout will be mirrored in other countries across Europe and the USA.

It will likely hit the retail giant where it hurts as the shopping event, which offers discounts on goods, is a notoriously busy day for the firm.

Gearing continued: “Coventry is the beating heart of Amazon’s distribution network; strike action on Black Friday will ripple throughout the company’s UK logistics.

“With industrial action escalating and workers joining strike action in Europe and the USA, it’s clear that Coventry workers are inspiring Amazon workers worldwide to fight for their share of company profits.”

She added: “As a union representing thousands of Amazon workers, we can no longer in good faith watch as our members walk into unsafe workplaces and endure poverty pay.”

A spokesperson for Amazon, told City A.M: “We regularly review our pay to ensure we offer competitive wages and benefits.

“By April 2024, our minimum starting pay will have increased to £12.30 and £13 per hour depending on location, that’s a 20 per cent increase over two years and 50 per cent since 2018.”

They added: “We also work hard to provide great benefits, a positive work environment and excellent career opportunities.”

“These are just some of the reasons people want to come and work at Amazon, whether it’s their first job, a seasonal role or an opportunity for them to advance their career.”