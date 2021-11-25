Amazon to face UK protests on Black Friday while strikes planned in Europe

UK Amazon workers and campaign groups are among those planning to protest against the tech firm’s treatment of workers on Black Friday, with strikes planned in other countries.

Amazon employees in the US and several EU countries are planning to take action on one of the tech firm’s busiest days of the year.

The action is being backed by UK trade union GMB, among other groups, although no UK Amazon warehouses are unionised so UK workers will not strike.

Campaign groups are planning to protest at Amazon buildings in Coalville, Leicestershire, Coventry, Peterborough and at its London headquarters.

The Make Amazon Pay group has called for the firm to make changes including pay raises for warehouse workers, extending sick leave and paying taxes without using loopholes or tax havens.

GMB Union’s national officer Mick Rix, from the GMB Union told the BBC: “This company is a pandemic profiteer [that] can afford to do better. It’s time for Amazon sit down with their workers’ union GMB and make Amazon a great, safe place to work.”

Rix said Amazon workers were “being pushed beyond the limits of human endurance” for shoppers’ Black Friday deals.

German labour union Verdi has called on Amazon employees to strike at locations including shipping centers, Rheinberg, Koblenz and Graben. Germany is the company’s biggest market after the United States.

Amazon has told US media organisations that it is tackling many of the issues set out by the Make Amazon Pay group.