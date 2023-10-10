Amazon: Coventry workers gear up to strike during Black Friday

Over 1,000 Amazon employees based in the company’s Coventry warehouse are preparing for a fresh walkout on Black Friday, a notoriously busy day for the e-commerce giant.

The embattled workers, who are demanding better pay and conditions, will strike from 7 to 9 November as well as on 24 November, Black Friday itself.

Black Friday is the shopping extravaganza known for big discounts kicking off the Christmas shopping scrabble.

It follows the US tech giant’s announcement yesterday that it is increasing its wages by at least £1 per hour for staff on front-line operations, up to £12.50 an hour, depending on location.

GMB Union, which Amazon does not formally recognise, responded saying it would “absolutely not” halt industrial action despite the pay rise.

Rachel Fagan, GMB organiser, said today: “Coventry is the beating heart of Amazon’s distribution network; strike action here on Black Friday will ripple throughout the company’s UK logistics.

“As Black Friday looms, Amazon must urgently reconsider their priorities or risk strike action causing widespread disruption to customers and the public,” she added.

The November walkouts will bring total days lost to industrial action to nearly 30, after strikes over pay took place in the UK for the first time ever at the start of the year.

GMB Union is asking for at least £15 an hour to help workers deal with the cost of living squeeze.

Amazon has previously stated strikes will cause zero disruption to shoppers because the Coventry warehouse does not directly serve customer orders.

Amazon UK country manager, John Boumphrey, said: “We have some of the most talented colleagues around and we’re proud to offer them competitive wages and benefits, as well as fantastic opportunities for career development, all in a safe and modern work environment.

“These are just some of the reasons people want to work at Amazon, whether it’s their first job, a seasonal role or an opportunity for them to advance their career.”