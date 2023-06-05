Energy sector needs ‘plans not bans’, says GMB union chief

The UK’s energy sector needs “plans not bans”, according to GMB’s union leader.

Gary Smith, GMB general secretary, warned it would be a “huge mistake“ to put all the nation’s eggs in one energy basket.

This comes after Smith argued that Labour’s policy to ban new oil and gas extraction licences in the North Sea would create a “cliff edge” that will hit jobs.

Smith travelled to Washington earlier this year to meet members of the Biden administration to talk about US energy policy before discussing his findings with Labour to help inform the party’s energy strategy.

He told the GMB annual congress in Brighton that unions wanted a Labour government, adding it was clear that the party was getting ready for power.

“Energy is key. The energy we are going to need in the future isn’t guaranteed. We still import too much from the rest of the world.

“We have to fix and secure our energy supply if we are to face down threats from authoritarian regimes in the world and find a workable way to achieve net zero.

“But our future requires a mix of energy sources – new nuclear, renewables, hydrogen, and oil and gas.

“It would be a huge mistake to put all the nation’s eggs in one energy basket.

“Earlier in the year I met with trade union comrades from the USA and members of the Biden administration.

“I heard how they are transforming their economy and country, bringing manufacturing jobs home and securing their energy future through a balanced mix of resources. All as part of the journey to net zero.

“They believe in plans not bans.”

Earlier today, Labour leader Keir Starmer moved to reassure trade union critics such as the GMB leader that the party’s energy plans would not hit jobs, claiming that oil and gas would be necessary for “many, many years” to come.

Speaking on a visit to Hinkley Point C in Somerset today, Starmer stressed that adapting to climate change and tapping new sources of energy would bring fresh opportunities.

“I think we have a once-in-a-generation opportunity now to seize the jobs of the future,” he told broadcasters.

“Oil and gas will be part of that, because where there is existing licences they will go on to the 2050s and so oil and gas will be part of our energy mix for many, many years to come.

Press Association – Sam Blewett, Alan Jones and Dominic McGrath