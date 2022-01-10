GMB Union hammers Centrica for appointing former energy minister Amber Rudd to its board

GMB Union, which represents British Gas workers, has slammed Amber Rudd’s appointment to Centrica’s board, describing her as “the wrong person at the wrong time”.

Centrica is the parent company of British Gas, and it added Amber Rudd to the board late last week with chairman Scott Wheway praising her “wide range of expertise” and the “wealth of experience” she would bring to the role.

Rudd enjoyed an extensive political career on the government front benches, including a year-long stint as secretary of state for energy and climate change from 2015 to 2016 in David Cameron’s government.

However, the union has criticised her tenure as energy sector, suggesting her “role as energy minister is marked by forcefully pushing for the competition system which has spectacularly failed.”

The UK energy market was reformed in 2016 by the Conservative government to make the sector more competitive and reduce the stranglehold of the Big Six energy firms.

While the market peaked with 80 suppliers in 2018, and gave room to renewable-based competitors such as Octopus Energy, suppliers have been highly vulnerable to market shocks with suppliers failing to hedge properly against soaring gas prices.

So far, 25 energy firms have either ceased trading or entered special administration, directly affecting over four million customers, with expectations of the domestic consumer price cap rising by as much as 50 per cent next April as suppliers desperately seek to recoup costs.

The union argues her policies left the UK’s energy security in a shambles, meaning the public are exposed to price spikes.

GMB Union said “As energy minister, Ms Rudd prioritised the market – which has spectacularly failed leaving confusion for millions of consumers after their supplier went bust,”

Andy Prendergast, GMB National Secretary, said: “Aside from turning up with a phone packed with the numbers of current serving Ministers, it is difficult to see what she brings to the company except to provide an example of the revolving door that exists between ex-Ministers and the very businesses that they were supposed to policing whilst in power.”

City A.M. has approached Centrica for comment.

