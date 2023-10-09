Waitrose eyes deal with Amazon to sell groceries online in latest sales push

Waitrose and Amazon are reportedly considering a tie-up three years after the supermarket cut ties with Ocado

Waitrose groceries could be sold on Amazon as part of a new deal being discussed by the upmarket grocer and delivery giant.

The pair are reportedly considering the tie-up after the John Lewis-owned supermarket cut ties with Ocado nearly three years ago, according to reports published in The Telegraph.

Amazon has recently struck up a similar deal with budget grocer Iceland, with the two parties trialling a same-day delivery service for Prime subscribers in Manchester over the past few weeks.

It comes as Waitrose has been looking to regain its market share after its pricey reputation led it to fall out of favour with customers amid the cost of living crisis.

The Partnership, which includes John Lewis stores, was also looking to raise as much as £150m from a sale and leaseback of 12 Waitrose stores, in a scramble to shore itself up with extra cash.

The future of the company has been dragged into the spotlight over the last week following news that boss Dame Sharon White would depart from the struggling retail chain.

John Lewis has begun the search for its next chair, with White’s tenure set to become the shortest in the firm’s history.

In recent months, Amazon has also been looking to expand its offering in the grocery market through the launch of its ‘Fresh’ store model and supermarkets Co-op and Morrisons also currently sell their goods on the site.

City A.M has contacted Waitrose and Amazon for a comment.