Waitrose: Supermarket gets with the times and launches £5 meal deal

Upmarket grocer Waitrose has followed in the footsteps of its fellow highstreet stores and launched a meal deal offer.

It will launch the British lunchtime staple, which usually consists of a sandwich, drink and snack, on the 30th of August, pricing it at £5.

Waitrose has sold pre-packaged sandwiches and wraps in its stores but this is the first time it will sell the goods as part of a deal.

The £5 price point makes it slightly more expensive than the likes of Tesco and Sainsbury’s which all have meal deals under £4.

Waitrose, which is part of the John Lewis partnership, has struggled in recent years due to shoppers falling out of favour with physical shopping post-pandemic.

Sales at the grocery arm this year were £7.3bn, down three per cent compared to the same period last year.

Overall, the John Lewis Partnership made a whopping £234m full-year loss.

Its expensive products are unaffordable for many amid the cost of living crisis, with a study recently showing that some 63 per cent of Brits shop at discount grocery stores in efforts to cut costs.