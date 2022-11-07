More trouble for Amazon’s Black Friday as DS Smith workers vote to strike

Workers at packaging giant DS Smith voted in favour of strike action this afternoon, adding further pressure on the likes of Amazon in the run up to Christmas.

The GMB union said that almost 1000 staff voted for action, adding that the move could have “serious implications” on household names like Amazon who rely on DS Smith services.

It comes after the British firm proposed a three per cent salary hike for employees, plus a £760 payment.

DS Smith said it was “disappointed” by the result, but said negotiations were ongoing with the union and plans were being put in place to minimise disruption.

Workers in five sites – Louth, Lincolnshire, Featherstone, in Yorkshire, Clay Cross, in Derbyshire, Devizes, in Wiltshire and Livingston, in Scotland could take part in the strike, as early as the end of the month.

Brewdog, PepsiCo, Princes and KP snacks also rely on DS Smith’s services.

Eamon O’Hearn, GMB National Officer, said:”DS Smith members worked through the pandemic, helping keep the company afloat through troubled times.

“It turns out that the company was hugely profitable during the pandemic, now they need to company to step up and help them through the cost of living crisis.

“A strike at DS Smith could have serious implications across a range of household names – not least Amazon which gets packaging from the company.”

BREAKING 🚨: Workers back strikes at Amazon packaging company DS Smith after real terms pay cut ✊ — GMB Union (@GMB_union) November 7, 2022

Amazon dodged its own recent industrial action from GMB last month, after a warehouse in Coventry failed to reach the legal threshold.

Royal Mail is also preparing for strikes in the coming weeks from the Communication Workers Union.

Amazon were not immediately available to comment.