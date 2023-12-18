Games Workshop signs deal with Amazon to make Warhammer TV shows

The tie-up between Warhammer maker Games WorkShop and Amazon will only proceed once creative guidelines are agreed

Games Workshop has signed an exclusive deal with Amazon to transform its Warhammer 400 game into a film and television series.

Under the terms of the agreement, Amazon can also license equivalent rights in the Warhammer Fantasy universe following the release of the initial Warhammer 40,000 production.

Games Workshop and Amazon will work together for 12 months to agree creative guidelines for the films and television series to be developed by Amazon.

“The agreement will only proceed once the creative guidelines are mutually agreed between Games Workshop and Amazon,” a statement said this morning.

Games Workshop has performed well in recent months, as shoppers continue to spend on hobbies despite the cost of living crisis.

In September, the firm said that licensing revenue nearly doubled to £6m compared with £3m in the same period last year, while core revenue soared to £121m, up from the previous year’s £106m.

James Cleverly, Home Secretary, was also recently unmasked as a fan of the mediaeval fantasy game after an unearthed tweet from 2012 showed he liked a YouTube video related to the brand.

In an update ahead of its half-year results, the wargames manufacturer said it expects operating profit to reach about £82m, up from £70m in the same period last year.