Warhammer-maker Games Workshop set for profits boost after Amazon deal

Warhammer-maker Games Workshop said it is expecting to post a boost in profits for the the year today as it feels the lift of a blockbuster deal with Amzon signed in December.

The figurines firm said its core revenue would come in at not less than £440m, up from £387m last year, while pre-tax profits were expected to jump to £170m from £157m last year.

The boost comes after a tricky update in January when the firm posted record sales but missed its targets, telling analysts it “isn’t where we wanted to be, particularly in the US”.

The firm signed a lucrative licensing deal with Amazon in December however, which will see its Warhammer figures cast on screen.

Games Workshop has dished out £11m in payments this year “in recognition of our staff’s contribution to these results”.

